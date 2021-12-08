PHOTOS: Cheering on the ISD Bobcats

Iowa School for the Deaf student Cristian Lopez Rodriguez, right, hypes up the crowd as Renca Dunn, one of the cheerleading coaches at ISD, left of center, coordinates cheers with a drum during the Bobcat's girls varsity basketball home game against Heartland Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Dunn said in an email that one of the biggest parts of a live sporting event are the fans, and the use of drums is important an important part athletic culture that is used at Deaf schools all across the country. She said the drum has an inclusive role, connecting the fans with the Deaf players and cheerleaders at live events. "Beating on the drum is a way for the fans and cheerleaders to communicate with the Deaf players on the field or on the court that we are cheering them on," she said. "We are here for them. We are supporting them. Deaf players cannot hear what fans and cheerleaders say, but they can feel what we do."