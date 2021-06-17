From left to right, Debbie Orduna, Sadie Petry, Cindy Cook, Cathy Sahl, Jonathon Hastings, and Chris Ruhaak unveil a Recognition Tree at Children’s Square on July 10. Linnie B. Aitken left a generous endowment in memory of her friend, Beulah Sheriff, who had been an employee at Children’s Square. The endowment is used to recognize one or two front line workers, annually, for the contribution they have made to Children’s Square. Through a collaboration with Ruhaak, the Recognition Tree has been created to recognize the employees. Employees are nominated by supervisors within the organization and then a selection committee determines the top one or two to recognize.