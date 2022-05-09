PHOTOS: Cornhole & Cannonballs for Special Olympics

Lewis Central's Special Olympics coach Mary Broughton, bottom, and Barb Jones represent the Titans as they wade through an ice-cold container of water during the Cornhole & Cannonballs fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa on the 100 Block on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event was a rebranded take on the Polar Plunge event held at Lake Manawa, with supporters now leaping into a water tank made from a converted shipping container instead of running into the lake. A cornhole tournament followed once participants dried off. Cornhole & Cannonballs is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run movement, which is dedicated to increasing awareness for Special Olympics Iowa and funding for athletes across the state.