CORNHOLE & CANNONBALLS

PHOTOS: Cornhole & Cannonballs for Special Olympics

  • Updated
051022-cbn-news-plunge-p7

Lewis Central's Special Olympics coach Mary Broughton, bottom, and Barb Jones represent the Titans as they wade through an ice-cold container of water during the Cornhole & Cannonballs fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa on the 100 Block on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event was a rebranded take on the Polar Plunge event held at Lake Manawa, with supporters now leaping into a water tank made from a converted shipping container instead of running into the lake. A cornhole tournament followed once participants dried off. Cornhole & Cannonballs is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run movement, which is dedicated to increasing awareness for Special Olympics Iowa and funding for athletes across the state.
051022-cbn-news-plunge-p6

Noah Welsh competes in a cornhole tournament during the Cornhole & Cannonballs fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa on the 100 Block on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event was a rebranded take on the Polar Plunge event held at Lake Manawa, with supporters now leaping into a water tank made from a converted shipping container instead of running into the lake. A cornhole tournament followed once participants dried off. Cornhole & Cannonballs is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run movement, which is dedicated to increasing awareness for Special Olympics Iowa and funding for athletes across the state.
051022-cbn-news-plunge-p5

MJ Fister, 9, bottom right, and Noah Welsh, top right, compete in a cornhole tournament during the Cornhole & Cannonballs fundraiser.
051022-cbn-news-plunge-p4

Beckett Johnson, 15, with Barley's jumps into an ice-cold container of water during the Cornhole & Cannonballs fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa on the 100 Block on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The event was a rebranded take on the Polar Plunge event held at Lake Manawa, with supporters now leaping into a water tank made from a converted shipping container instead of running into the lake. A cornhole tournament followed once participants dried off. Cornhole & Cannonballs is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run movement, which is dedicated to increasing awareness for Special Olympics Iowa and funding for athletes across the state.
051022-cbn-news-plunge-p3

Michael Sobczyk and Tim Canon with ICE Mortgage Technology plunge into an ice-cold container of water.
051022-cbn-news-plunge-p2

Tim Huffman lets a bag fly as he competes in a cornhole tournament during the Cornhole & Cannonballs fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa.
051022-cbn-news-plunge-p1

Ben Kill and Devon Schlessinger with Madness Haunted House plunge into an ice-cold container of water.
