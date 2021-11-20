 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest
0 comments
top story

PHOTOS: Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p1

Quaid Werklund, bottom, snaps a selfie with his cousin, Jayce Driver, 5, as they check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p2

From left, Jesi Tackett and her children Emmi, 2, and Eryx, 8, check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p3

From left, Kenzie Stegeman, 8; Sophia Stegeman, 2; and Hadley McAtee, 8; check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p4

Three children run around a decorated tree as they check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p5

Families line up for the hot chocolate station outside Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p6

Travis Caldwell, left, and his daughter, Tessa, 18 months, check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p7

Adam Van Osdel, director of programs and galleries at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, carves a snowman ice sculpture at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p8

Isabella Theisen, 5, left, and her brother, Devon, 4, check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p9

Cody Lewis and his daughter, Emma, 1, check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park as they wait in line to visit Santa Claus during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
112121-cbn-news-winterfest-p10

From left, Jesi Tackett and her children Emmi, 2, and Eryx, 8, check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert