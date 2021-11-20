PHOTOS: Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest

Isabella Theisen, 5, left, and her brother, Devon, 4, check out the holiday lights display at Bayliss Park during the annual Winterfest celebration on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. The City of Council Bluffs partnered with The 712 Initiative, the Council Bluffs Public Library, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment for the event, which featured several holiday-themed family activities and a lighting ceremony countdown with Santa Claus and Mayor Matt Walsh. While the park was lit up for the holiday season last year, the in-person celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and organizers said they were happy to be able to host the droves of families and more once again.