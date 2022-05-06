 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: First farmers market of the season

Mayson Harter, 5, inspects flowers from Paradise in Progress Farm out of Nebraska City, Neb., during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
From left, Alyssa Chambers and her sons Levi, 4, and Carver, 7, check out the plants and flowers from Griswold's 3 Bee Farms during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Chris Chandler of Omaha peruses plants, produce and more during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Calen Bergman, right, plays a yard game with her son, Max, 4, at Bayliss Park during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Tim Davis, center, holds his dog, Tina, while shopping with Kelly Hall, at right, during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
Roxanne Smith walks down the line of vendors during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
A porcupine trinket sits in a potted plant from 3 Bee Farms of Griswold during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.
