PHOTOS: First farmers market of the season

Tim Davis, center, holds his dog, Tina, while shopping with Kelly Hall, at right, during the first installment of the 2022 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The market, located on First Avenue outside Bayliss Park, runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday through the season, and features several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2022 season is presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. Today is also the first day of the farmers market outside the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., and it runs from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.