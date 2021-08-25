Tonya Lewis and her three boys pose for a portrait with family and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs representatives outside their new Jewel Street home on Aug. 18, 2021. Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Executive Director Blake Johnson said the home was the first of two houses the organization is building in 2021, and they’ll be breaking ground for a home on Seventh Avenue in the coming weeks. Lewis’ home was partly made possible through Thrivent Financial’s Faith Builds program, which brings in volunteer hours and donations from the local congregations. Larry Hansen with General Construction Management was the general contractor on the project, and he’s led the charge on the past few Habitat homes in Council Bluffs. Johnson said it was great to put another family in a house to call their own, and he was pleased that the project was completed before the start of the school year. From left, Anthony Mendez, 14, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Program Assistant Nicole Butler, Tonya Lewis, Blake Johnson, Isaiah Toscano, 10, the boys’ grandma Virginia Graham, Jayden Lewis, 12, and Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Program Manager Kim Smith.