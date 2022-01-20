 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: K9 Olaf retires from Council Bluffs Police Department

Clockwise from left, Council Bluffs Police Officer Ty Boldra, Valerie Saathoff and her husband, Council Bluffs Police Chaplain Lynn Saathoff, pose for photos with Boldra's service dog, Olaf, during the police pup's retirement party at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. According to the department, in his six years of service, Officer Olaf has had more than 30 physical apprehensions, 850 arrests and uncovered more than 1,900 pounds of narcotics. Olaf will enjoy his retirement with his handler, Boldra.
Council Bluffs Police Chaplain Ken Sewing, right, pets Officer Ty Boldra's service dog, Olaf, during the police pup's retirement party at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Council Bluffs Police Officer Ty Boldra, second from left, takes his service dog, Olaf, around to get some love from colleagues and guests during the police pup's retirement party at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Council Bluffs Police Officer Ty Boldra addresses colleagues, friends and guests during the retirement party for his service dog, Olaf, at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Olaf, Council Bluffs Police Officer Ty Boldra's service dog, chows down on a congratulatory cheeseburger during the police pup's retirement party at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Olaf, Council Bluffs Police Officer Ty Boldra's service dog, sits as Police Chief Tim Carmody addresses the crowd during the police pup's retirement party at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Council Bluffs Police Officer Ty Boldra, left, feeds his service dog, Olaf, a treat given by friend of the police department Nancy Lougee, second from right, during the police pup's retirement party at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
