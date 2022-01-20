PHOTOS: K9 Olaf retires from Council Bluffs Police Department

Clockwise from left, Council Bluffs Police Officer Ty Boldra, Valerie Saathoff and her husband, Council Bluffs Police Chaplain Lynn Saathoff, pose for photos with Boldra's service dog, Olaf, during the police pup's retirement party at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. According to the department, in his six years of service, Officer Olaf has had more than 30 physical apprehensions, 850 arrests and uncovered more than 1,900 pounds of narcotics. Olaf will enjoy his retirement with his handler, Boldra.