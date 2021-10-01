Steve Brahms with 3 Bee Farms of Griswold, right, helps Lincoln Warden, left, with some produce selection during the final installment of the 2021 Farmers Market Council Bluffs season on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The market ran every Thurday through the season, and featured several area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week. Farmers Market Council Bluffs is a program from The 712 Initiative and the 2021 season was presented by CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs.