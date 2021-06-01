PHOTOS: Lewis Central celebrates graduation

Support Local Journalism
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Farmers Market Council Bluffs runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thurday through the season, and will feature up to 50 area vendors, as well as live music, children’s activities and group activities each week.
The River City Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., in Council Bluffs. It moved to that location in 2016 after more than 30 years at the Omni Centre Business Park.
The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21-gun salute as a memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year.
