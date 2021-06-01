 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Lewis Central celebrates graduation
PHOTOS: Lewis Central celebrates graduation

21 Graduation Anika (961).JPG

From left, Atziri Medina-Rosas and Maren Larson share a laugh during the Lewis Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
21 Graduation Anika (950).JPG

From left, Lewis Central graduates Mia Doeblin (looking at camera), Keegan Robe and Kayden Pearson (with medal around neck) celebrate commencement Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
IMG_1173.JPG

Lewis Central High School seniors toss their mortar boards into the air at the school’s commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
21 Graduation Anika (1028).JPG

Rachel Hunter, left, and Hailee Nice, pose after the Lewis Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
IMG_0891.JPG

Lewis Central High School seniors stand during the school's graduation ceremony Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

IMG_1129.JPG

Lewis Central High School senior Ellie Ward smiles during the school's graduation ceremony Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
IMG_7348.JPG

Lewis Central High School Class Speaker Jaya Davis gives her remarks during the school's commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
IMG_7360.JPG

The choir sings during the Lewis Central High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
IMG_7440.JPG

Lewis Central High School senior Waren Graeve smiles after receiving her diploma during the school's graduation ceremony Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
IMG_7452.JPG

Nolan Abel listens during the Lewis Central High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
IMG_7496.JPG

Jenna Thompson makes an “LC” with her hands during the Lewis Central High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
Caden Souther.jpg

Caden Souther walks back to his seat during the Lewis Central High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
