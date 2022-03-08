PHOTOS: Maple tapping at Botna Bend Park

Amy Campagna, environmental education coordinator for Pottawattamie County Conservation, left, shows the Storm and Szymanski families of Omaha a spile and bucket system full of sap during the annual maple tree tapping event at Botna Bend Park in Hancock on Saturday, March 5 2022. Eager families and others braved scattered thunderstorms in the area to learn everything about maple sap extraction and syrup production, from tree biology to boiling the sap down, its history and everything in between. Park employees will work to produce maple syrup in the coming weeks and Botna Bend will host a pancake feed fundraiser featuring said syrup at the end of the summer.