PHOTOS: Maple tapping at Botna Bend Park

030822-cbn-news-maple-tapping-p1

Georgia Storm of Omaha, 6, holds a handful of maple leaves as she and her family sample raw maple sap during the annual maple tree tapping event at Botna Bend Park in Hancock on Saturday, March 5 2022. Eager families and others braved scattered thunderstorms in the area to learn everything about maple sap extraction and syrup production, from tree biology to boiling the sap down, its history and everything in between. Park employees will work to produce maple syrup in the coming weeks and Botna Bend will host a pancake feed fundraiser featuring said syrup at the end of the summer.
030822-cbn-news-maple-tapping-p2

Maple sap drips from a spile during the annual maple tree tapping event at Botna Bend Park in Hancock on Saturday, March 5 2022. Eager families and others braved scattered thunderstorms in the area to learn everything about maple sap extraction and syrup production, from tree biology to boiling the sap down, its history and everything in between. Park employees will work to produce maple syrup in the coming weeks and Botna Bend will host a pancake feed fundraiser featuring said syrup at the end of the summer.
030822-cbn-news-maple-tapping-p3

Amy Campagna, environmental education coordinator for Pottawattamie County Conservation, left, shows the Storm and Szymanski families of Omaha a spile and bucket system full of sap during the annual maple tree tapping event at Botna Bend Park in Hancock on Saturday, March 5 2022. Eager families and others braved scattered thunderstorms in the area to learn everything about maple sap extraction and syrup production, from tree biology to boiling the sap down, its history and everything in between. Park employees will work to produce maple syrup in the coming weeks and Botna Bend will host a pancake feed fundraiser featuring said syrup at the end of the summer.
030822-cbn-news-maple-tapping-p4

Families walk to different educational stations as maple sap drips into a bucket during the annual maple tree tapping event at Botna Bend Park in Hancock on Saturday, March 5 2022. Eager families and others braved scattered thunderstorms in the area to learn everything about maple sap extraction and syrup production, from tree biology to boiling the sap down, its history and everything in between. Park employees will work to produce maple syrup in the coming weeks and Botna Bend will host a pancake feed fundraiser featuring said syrup at the end of the summer.
030822-cbn-news-maple-tapping-p5

Park Ranger Jon Fenner uses a sawed tree stump to show to process of drilling and tapping during the annual maple tree tapping event at Botna Bend Park in Hancock on Saturday, March 5 2022. Eager families and others braved scattered thunderstorms in the area to learn everything about maple sap extraction and syrup production, from tree biology to boiling the sap down, its history and everything in between. Park employees will work to produce maple syrup in the coming weeks and Botna Bend will host a pancake feed fundraiser featuring said syrup at the end of the summer.
