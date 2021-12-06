 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Model train fun at UP Museum
120721-cbn-news-modeltrains-p1

From left, Irene Suh of Omaha, her son, Steven, 5, and fellow guests check out the N-scale model railroads on display at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Henry Nipper, a museum volunteer and model railroad enthusiast, said fellow members of the Omaha N-Trak club build the layouts for visitors young and old to enjoy each year. He said he enjoys having young children come up to him and ask to run the trains, hoping that these kinds of experiences spark an interest or passion for railroading in others. The model railroads will be running from noon to 6 p.m. the next two Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at uprrmuseum.org, and walk-ins will be permitted if slots are available.
120721-cbn-news-modeltrains-p2

120721-cbn-news-modeltrains-p3

120721-cbn-news-modeltrains-p4

120721-cbn-news-modeltrains-p5

120721-cbn-news-modeltrains-p6

120721-cbn-news-modeltrains-p7

From left, Irene Suh of Omaha, her son, Steven, 5, and her daughter, Anna, 13, check out the N-scale model railroads on display at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Henry Nipper, a museum volunteer and model railroad enthusiast, said fellow members of the Omaha N-Trak club build the layouts for visitors young and old to enjoy each year. He said he enjoys having young children come up to him and ask to run the trains, hoping that these kinds of experiences spark an interest or passion for railroading in others. The model railroads will be running from noon to 6 p.m. the next two Fridays and Saturdays. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at uprrmuseum.org, and walk-ins will be permitted if slots are available.
