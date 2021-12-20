 Skip to main content
featured top story

PHOTOS: New Visions celebrates 27th holiday event

Lacey Sampson with TS Bank passes gifts out during the New Visions Homeless Services Holiday Event and Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. 
New Visions Homeless Services hosted its 27th annual Holiday Event and Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, serving close to 5,000 individuals in southwest Iowa. The event was presented by Leach Camper Sales of Council Bluffs, with numerous other local sponsors, volunteers and supporters. The event provides a holiday food basket along with Christmas gifts for children, so that families can continue directing their resources towards things like rent/mortgage, utilities and other basic needs during this season.
Volunteers pass out gifts and other items during the New Visions Homeless Services Holiday Event and Giveaway. The event, now in its 27th year, served close to 5,000 individuals in southwest Iowa. The event was presented by Leach Camper Sales of Council Bluffs, with numerous other local sponsors, volunteers and supporters. The annual tradition provides a holiday food basket along with Christmas gifts for children, so that families can continue directing their resources towards things like rent/mortgage, utilities and other basic needs during this season.
