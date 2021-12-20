PHOTOS: New Visions celebrates 27th holiday event

New Visions Homeless Services hosted its 27th annual Holiday Event and Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, serving close to 5,000 individuals in southwest Iowa. The event was presented by Leach Camper Sales of Council Bluffs, with numerous other local sponsors, volunteers and supporters. The event provides a holiday food basket along with Christmas gifts for children, so that families can continue directing their resources towards things like rent/mortgage, utilities and other basic needs during this season.