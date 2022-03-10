 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: Playground fun at Rue Elementary

Rue Elementary School first-grader Carlos Garay Lopez is bundled up as he plays on a swing set during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Rue Elementary School first-grader Aviana Ceballos dons her winter coat as she rides down a slide during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Rue Elementary School first-graders Ellie Palen, second from left, Nora Aung, at right, and their classmates are bundled up as they hit the playground during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Rue Elementary School first-grader Bryce Hoguesion wears his hood up as he rides down a slide during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Rue Elementary School first-grader Forest Jefferis, center, and his classmates Nikolas White, right, and Cohen Watson, left, rush to the playground as a light snow falls during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
Rue Elementary School first-graders Paisley Sharp, right, and Kaylee Johnston wear their winter coats as Sharp pushes Johnston on a swing set during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022.
