top story PHOTOS: Playground fun at Rue Elementary Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rue Elementary School first-grader Carlos Garay Lopez is bundled up as he plays on a swing set during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Rue Elementary School first-grader Aviana Ceballos dons her winter coat as she rides down a slide during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Rue Elementary School first-graders Ellie Palen, second from left, Nora Aung, at right, and their classmates are bundled up as they hit the playground during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Rue Elementary School first-grader Bryce Hoguesion wears his hood up as he rides down a slide during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Rue Elementary School first-grader Forest Jefferis, center, and his classmates Nikolas White, right, and Cohen Watson, left, rush to the playground as a light snow falls during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL Rue Elementary School first-graders Paisley Sharp, right, and Kaylee Johnston wear their winter coats as Sharp pushes Johnston on a swing set during recess on Thursday, March 10, 2022. JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular PHOTOS: Disc golf fun at Iowa Western PHOTOS: Catholics head to Ash Wednesday Mass PHOTOS: Maple tapping at Botna Bend Park PHOTOS: Underwood tops Treynor, punches state ticket PHOTOS: Great weather, recess fun at Kreft PHOTOS: School's out on a cold day