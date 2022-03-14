 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PHOTOS: Runners brave the cold for always-fun Shamrock Shuffle

  • Updated
  • 0
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p2

Participants are festively-dressed as they embark on The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. 

Hundreds of people braved the cold morning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early while supporting The 712 Initiative's events and programs. Emily Winckler, director of programming and events with The 712 Initiative, said 350 people signed up for the race, and Michael Kaufmann of Harlan won his second Shamrock Shuffle in a row with a time of 18:32. Nadine Scott of Council Bluffs was the top female runner, finishing with a 21:22 time.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p3

Participants are dressed in green as they embark on The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Hundreds of people braved the cold morning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early while supporting The 712 Initiative's events and programs. Emily Winckler, director of programming and events with The 712 Initiative, said 350 people signed up for the race, and Michael Kaufmann of Harlan won his second Shamrock Shuffle in a row with a time of 18:32. Nadine Scott of Council Bluffs was the top female runner, finishing with a 21:22 time.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p4

Beckett Johnson, 15, center, and other participants are festively-dressed as they get ready to take off in The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Hundreds of people braved the cold morning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early while supporting The 712 Initiative's events and programs. Emily Winckler, director of programming and events with The 712 Initiative, said 350 people signed up for the race, and Michael Kaufmann of Harlan won his second Shamrock Shuffle in a row with a time of 18:32. Nadine Scott of Council Bluffs was the top female runner, finishing with a 21:22 time.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p5

Participants are festively-dressed as they embark on The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p6

Abbie, a 7-year-old Boston Terrier owned by Jackie Robinson, is dressed in green as participants get ready to take off in The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. 
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p7

Dawn Cundiff, left, and Stacey Burmeister snap a selfie next to an inflatable leprechaun before the start of The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p8

Polka Police rock out inside Barley's as Shamrock Shuffle participants finish up their routes on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p9

Michelle Certain, left, and Janet Hunt are festively-dressed as they embark on The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p10

Jasper the dog trots across the finish line with Kyle Rogers during The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p11

Polka Police parade through the crowd on the 100 Block as they begin their set during the Shamrock Shuffle festivities on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p12

Michael Kaufmann of Harlan (752) and other runners take off from the starting line during the beginning of The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kaufmann finished first with a time of 18:32.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p13

The image of fellow runners are reflected in a man's sunglasses as they begin The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Hundreds of people braved the cold morning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early while supporting The 712 Initiative's events and programs. Emily Winckler, director of programming and events with The 712 Initiative, said 350 people signed up for the race, and Michael Kaufmann of Harlan won his second Shamrock Shuffle in a row with a time of 18:32. Nadine Scott of Council Bluffs was the top female runner, finishing with a 21:22 time.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p14

Taia Green of Omaha, 12, nears the finish line during The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p15

Participants are dressed in green as they embark on The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. 
031522-cbn-news-shamrock-p1

John Urzendowski, center, dons a leprechaun costume as participants take off from the starting line during the start of The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022. 

Hundreds of people braved the cold morning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early while supporting The 712 Initiative's events and programs. Emily Winckler, director of programming and events with The 712 Initiative, said 350 people signed up for the race, and Michael Kaufmann of Harlan won his second Shamrock Shuffle in a row with a time of 18:32. Nadine Scott of Council Bluffs was the top female runner, finishing with a 21:22 time.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert