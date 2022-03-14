PHOTOS: Runners brave the cold for always-fun Shamrock Shuffle

John Urzendowski, center, dons a leprechaun costume as participants take off from the starting line during the start of The 712 Initiative's annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k fun run and walk on Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Hundreds of people braved the cold morning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day early while supporting The 712 Initiative's events and programs. Emily Winckler, director of programming and events with The 712 Initiative, said 350 people signed up for the race, and Michael Kaufmann of Harlan won his second Shamrock Shuffle in a row with a time of 18:32. Nadine Scott of Council Bluffs was the top female runner, finishing with a 21:22 time.