PHOTOS: Schools out at Kreft
PHOTOS: Schools out at Kreft

20210609_new_lclastday_2

Kreft Primary School first-grader Addie Bednar high fives her mom, Heather, after being picked following the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.
20210609_new_lclastday_1

Kreft Primary School Building Principal Erica Kenoyer hugs student Maddison Driscoll during the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.
20210609_new_lclastday_3

Kreft Primary School kindergartener Luca Duysen walks through a flurry of bubbles following the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.

20210609_new_lclastday_4

Kreft Primary School paraeducator Brenda Bingham waves to students loading onto their bus for their final ride home during the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.
20210609_new_lclastday_5

Kreft Primary School kindergartener Jayden Millage is greeted by his great grandparents Monty and Arnette Brayman following the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.
20210609_new_lclastday_6

Eric Adams does his best Alice Cooper impression while blaring “School’s Out” from his vehicle’s stereo while picking up his daughter, Kreft Primary School kindergartener Greenleigh Adams, following the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.
20210609_new_lclastday_7

Kreft Primary School kindergarteners Hannah Hansen and Gavin Stull high five after winning a trivia game during the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.
20210609_new_lclastday_8

From left, Kreft Primary School first-graders Bentley Mayer, Gunnar Rogers and Brendon Wetzel line up for ice cream served by teacher Wendy Pomrenke during the last day of school for the Lewis Central Community School District on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Hugs and high fives were given left and right as staff and students celebrated the start of summer vacation.
