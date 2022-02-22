 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

PHOTOS: School's out on a cold day

  • 0
022322-cbn-news-cold-p1

St. Albert Elementary School Brinley Lane and her classmates are bundled up as they head to their vehicles and buses after school on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
022322-cbn-news-cold-p2

St. Albert Elementary School fifth grade teacher Kathy Marshall and her students are bundled up as she walks them to their vehicles and buses after school on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
022322-cbn-news-cold-p3

St. Albert Middle School sixth-grader Jefte Delgado keeps warm in his coat with the hood up as he boards his bus after school on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
022322-cbn-news-cold-p4

St. Albert Elementary School fifth-grader Makayla McColloch wears ear muffs to keep warm up as she walks to her bus after school on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert