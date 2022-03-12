 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story
MMM, SHRIMP BOIL

PHOTOS: St. Peter's shrimp boil offers good eats

  • 0
031322-cbn-news-shrimp-boil-p1

Connor McGrath, 12, right, serves up some shrimp to his sister, Maelle McGrath with Girl Scout Troop 242, 10, left, during the Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. The church assembly hall was busy as people came out to enjoy the unique take on the fish fry Friday tradition. St. Peter's will host one more shrimp boil on April 1, and it runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $18 for adults, $5 for a second pass through line, and $5 for children 12 and younger. Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles will host its Lenten fish frys from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 8. Adults $14 and children ages 10 and under $7. Carry-outs available at 712-323-0014. St. Patrick Catholic Church will host fish frys from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. The cost is $14 for adults. There will be a shrimp option on March 18 and April 8. Call 712-323-1484 for more information.
031322-cbn-news-shrimp-boil-p3

Jim Havermann, left, looks on as Mike Rosloniec brings a steaming bowl of shrimp inside to serve during the Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. 
031322-cbn-news-shrimp-boil-p2

Elijah Stange, 3, takes a big bite of coleslaw as he dines during the Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. The church assembly hall was busy as people came out to enjoy the unique take on the fish fry Friday tradition. 
031322-cbn-news-shrimp-boil-p4

From left, Bryce Kalasky, 3; his brother, Reece, 6; and their friend, Chase Griffis, 6; chow down during the Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. 
031322-cbn-news-shrimp-boil-p5

Steam pours out as Jim Havermann, left, and Mike Rosloniec prepare to serve up some shrimp during the Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. 
031322-cbn-news-shrimp-boil-p7

Connor McGrath, 12, loads up trays of shrimp to serve during the Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. 
031322-cbn-news-shrimp-boil-p6

Connor McGrath, 12, right, serves shrimp to an excited diner.
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert