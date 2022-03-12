PHOTOS: St. Peter's shrimp boil offers good eats

Connor McGrath, 12, right, serves up some shrimp to his sister, Maelle McGrath with Girl Scout Troop 242, 10, left, during the Lenten shrimp boil at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, March 11, 2022. The church assembly hall was busy as people came out to enjoy the unique take on the fish fry Friday tradition. St. Peter's will host one more shrimp boil on April 1, and it runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is $18 for adults, $5 for a second pass through line, and $5 for children 12 and younger. Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles will host its Lenten fish frys from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 8. Adults $14 and children ages 10 and under $7. Carry-outs available at 712-323-0014. St. Patrick Catholic Church will host fish frys from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 8. The cost is $14 for adults. There will be a shrimp option on March 18 and April 8. Call 712-323-1484 for more information.