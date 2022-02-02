 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

PHOTOS: Student dress like they're 100, celebrate milestone

  • 0
020322-cbn-news-100-p2

From right, College View Elementary School kindergarteners Mia Pengra and Taylor Lynch dress how they think they would look like at 100 years old and their classmate Jazmyne Brannar wears a hat that reads "100 Days Smarter" as they celebrate the 100th day of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District in teacher Kevin Maxcy's classroom on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
020322-cbn-news-100-p1

From left, College View Elementary School kindergarteners Evin Gagne, Taylor Lynch and William Stockton enjoy some treats as they don crafted hats celebrating the 100th day of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Schools across the district celebrated in their own way, and College View kindergarten teacher Kevin Maxcy said his class participated in several activities themed around the number 100, including dressing how they think they would look at 100 years old and bringing in bags filled with 100 of a certain item with clues signaling what might be inside them.
020322-cbn-news-100-p3

From left, College View Elementary School kindergarten teacher Kevin Maxcy snaps a photo of classmates Nathan Carter and Conway Cox as they wear hats that read "100 Days Smarter" as they celebrate the 100th day of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Schools across the district celebrated in their own way, and Maxcy said his class participated in several activities themed around the number 100, including dressing how they think they would look at 100 years old and bringing in bags filled with 100 of a certain item with clues signaling what might be inside them.
020322-cbn-news-100-p4

College View Elementary School kindergarteners Paige Moran, left, and Axl DeWolf dress how they think they would look like at 100 years old as they celebrate the 100th day of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District in teacher Kevin Maxcy's classroom on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
020322-cbn-news-100-p5

College View Elementary School kindergartener Jazmyne Brannar wears a hat that reads "100 Days Smarter" as her classmates celebrate the 100th day of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District participating in activities themed around the number 100 in teacher Kevin Maxcy's classroom on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
020322-cbn-news-100-p6

From left, College View Elementary School kindergarteners Paige Moran, Axl DeWolf, Alyssa Boner, Hadley Smith, Sophie Lincoln, Jazmyne Brannan, Taylor Lynch and Mia Pengra celebrate the 100th day of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Schools across the district celebrated in their own way, and College View kindergarten teacher Kevin Maxcy said his class participated in several activities themed around the number 100, including dressing how they think they would look at 100 years old and bringing in bags filled with 100 of a certain item with clues signaling what might be inside them.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert