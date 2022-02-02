PHOTOS: Student dress like they're 100, celebrate milestone

From left, College View Elementary School kindergarteners Paige Moran, Axl DeWolf, Alyssa Boner, Hadley Smith, Sophie Lincoln, Jazmyne Brannan, Taylor Lynch and Mia Pengra celebrate the 100th day of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Schools across the district celebrated in their own way, and College View kindergarten teacher Kevin Maxcy said his class participated in several activities themed around the number 100, including dressing how they think they would look at 100 years old and bringing in bags filled with 100 of a certain item with clues signaling what might be inside them.