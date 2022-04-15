PHOTOS: The Passion of the Christ

Jesus carries the cross as a group of actors made up of Latino parishioners at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church perform the 14 Stations of the Cross, which depicts Christ on his day of crucifixion, during Good Friday on April 15, 2022. Nearly 200 parishioners and other guests gathered outside the church to witness the elaborate production, which featured English and Spanish versions of each station being read and Spanish dialogue during each scene. The crowd followed along Third Avenue and beyond as the actors took the performance around the block of the church.