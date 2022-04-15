 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PHOTOS: The Passion of the Christ

041622-cbn-news-passion-play-p1

Jesus carries the cross as a group of actors made up of Latino parishioners at Corpus Christi Queen of Apostles Church perform the 14 Stations of the Cross, which depicts Christ on his day of crucifixion, during Good Friday on April 15, 2022.
041622-cbn-news-passion-play-p2

Jesus carries the cross
041622-cbn-news-passion-play-p3

Jesus is scourged by a soldier
041622-cbn-news-passion-play-p4

Jesus is tried before Pilate
041622-cbn-news-passion-play-p5

Jesus is led away by soldiers after being scourged and given a crown of thorns
041622-cbn-news-passion-play-p6

Jesus is whipped as he carries his cross
041622-cbn-news-passion-play-p7

People gather to watch
