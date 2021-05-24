 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: Thomas Jefferson graduates celebrate commencement
0 comments

PHOTOS: Thomas Jefferson graduates celebrate commencement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210525_new_tjgrad_1

Chloe Alley snaps a selfie as seniors celebrate following the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_2

Ian Bowman, top, rides on the shoulders of Rory Curtis as they celebrate their graduation following the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_3

Bryan Aguilera, center, gets a hug from fellow Thomas Jefferson High School alumni and friend Cesar Esparza, at right, following T.J’s commencement ceremony at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_4

Kenya Diaz Alcantara wears the Mexican flag over her shoulders as she crosses the stage to receive her diploma during the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_5

Amer Ibar smiles for a photo after crossing the stage to receive his diploma during the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_6

Confetti drops to the floor as seniors celebrate following the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_7

Teagan O’Shea, center, crosses the stage to receive her diploma during the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_8

Graduates walk into the arena for the processional during the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_9

Canned party string and confetti fly through the air as seniors celebrate following the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_10

Alexis Chambers waves to her family as she waits to cross the stage to receive her diploma during the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
20210525_new_tjgrad_11

Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education Vice President David Coziahr, left, poses for a photo with Connor Flaharty after handing him his diploma during the Thomas Jefferson High School commencement at the Mid-America Center on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Thomas Jefferson’s Class of 2021 was made up of 289 seniors.
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Photos: Fallen officers, deputies and troopers remembered at annual law enforcement memorial service
Featured

Photos: Fallen officers, deputies and troopers remembered at annual law enforcement memorial service

  • Updated

The annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held at the Council Bluffs Police Department headquarters on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

During the service, a mayoral proclamation was read and a memorial wreath was laid before an honor guard performed a 21-gun salute as a memorial flag was raised. A remembrance and candle lighting ceremony was held inside to honor local officers, deputies and troopers who have died in the line of duty, and well as recognize retired law enforcement officers who passed away in the last year. 

+4
Photos: Finding produce at the River City Farmers Market
Featured

Photos: Finding produce at the River City Farmers Market

The River City Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September in the parking lot at the YMCA Healthy Living Center, 714 S. Main St., in Council Bluffs. It moved to that location in 2016 after more than 30 years at the Omni Centre Business Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert