A Hoy-Kilnoski funeral home hearse, one of two of the kind in the United States, took first place in its class at the Veteran’s Memorial Car Show on July 21. After over night and early morning showers cleared, it was a beautiful day for the Veteran’s Memorial Car Show held at the Veteran’s Affairs Building on Sixth Avenue. Many area residents showed their vehicles and took home awards. The event raised $2,166 for local veterans. Organizers said they are looking forward to having the show return next year.