Girls Area Soccer scoreboard; Cardinals and Trojans continue hot streaks

Treynor 4, Sioux City West 2

Clara Teigland scored a hat trick for the Cardinals to help lead Treynor to its fifth straight win on Friday evening in Sioux City.

Along with Teigland’s three goals Peyton Scott found the back of the net once for the Cardinals to complete the scoring. Cali Bach, Ava Kennedy, and Ally Houser all contributed assists on the four goals.

Treynor will look to keep this momentum rolling as they will host Logan-Magnolia on Wednesday to open the postseason at 6 p.m.

Treynor (7-3) 4 0 – 4

Sioux City West (8-7) 0 2 – 2

Tri-Center 5, Missouri Valley 0

Class 1A No.7 Tri-Center Miranda and Marissa Ring each scored for the Trojans along with Quincey Schneckloth to power Tri-Center to its ninth consecutive victory on Friday at Neola City Park.

Marrisa and Angel Armstrong also had some assists for the Trojans during the win.

The Trojans will face Missouri Valley again on Wednesday to begin regional play. The game is set to begin at 5 p.m. at Neola City Park.

Missouri Valley (3-8) 0 0 – 0

Tri-Center (12-4) 3 2 – 5

Underwood 10, AHSTW 0

Class 1A No. 6 Underwood earned its eighth consecutive win and seventh shutout win of the season on Friday evening over AHSTW in Underwood.

Individual stats were unavailable before publication.

The Eagles and vikings will play each other again on Wednesday in Underwood at 6 p.m. to open regional play.

AHSTW (0-14) – 0

Underwood (10-2) – 10

Glenwood 6, Kuemper Catholic 0

Nora Dougherty scored a pair of goals and four other found the back of the net to push the Rams to victory in their final regular season game in glenwood on Friday evening.

Dougherty’s two goal placed her second all-time for goals scored in a single season in Glenwood history. She has scored 33 goals this season thus far.

Also scoring for the Rams with one goal each was Jaylynn Floyd, Ava Scott, and Molly Williams. Williams also accounted for two assists, Dougherty, Scott, and Lauren Roenfeldt each had one assist for the game.

The Rams will play Creston on Friday at 6 p.m. in Glenwood to open regional tournament play.

Kuemper Catholic (8-8) – 0

Glenwood (10-4) – 6

Norwalk 3, Lewis Central 0

Class 2A No. 2 Norwalk scored all three goals in the first half against Class 2A No.6 Lewis Central and never gave the Titans a chance to rally back.

Lewis Central (13-4) 0 0 – 0

Norwalk (13-2) 3 0 – 3

Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Lewis Central 0

After falling to the No. 2 ranked team in Class 2A the Titans faced another tough test against No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock. The Go-Hawks scored a goal in the fist and second while managing to keep the Titans scoreless for the second straight game.

Lewis Central will look to put these two defeats behind them as they get ready for regional play next. The Titans will face the winner of the Atlantic or Carroll game on May 24 at 6 p.m. at Titan Stadium.

Lewis Central (13-5) 0 0 – 0

Waverly-Shell Rock (13-1) 1 1 – 2