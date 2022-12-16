GIRLS BASKETBALL: Titans fend off Dragons

Class A No. 7 Papillion-LaVista South used a key run in the second quarter to pull away from the Dragons and defeat Gretna 43-35 in Friday night's Metro Conference game.

After being tied 7-7 after one quarter of play, the Titans went on a 14-0 run that spanned through nearly six minutes of the second quarter to pull away from the Dragons.

“We were never able to put them away,” Titans coach Andy Gerlecz said. “That was one of the things I was telling the girls about. We got our lead up to 10, but then they’d trim it down to six or four and we didn’t do a good enough job to build on those leads to put this away.

But, that’s more of a credit to Gretna, they’re very athletic, they’re strong and they ripped a lot of rebounds out of our hands and were never out of this game. Gretna is a solid team so this is a good win for us.”

The Dragons, however, weren’t going to let the Titans run away that easily as the Dragons would score the final four points of the quarter to get back within single digits by halftime 21-13.

“We just had to play through their runs,” senior Taylor Mauch said. “We didn’t have enough energy towards the end of the first half and that let them back in. Rebounding a struggle tonight and it was hard to get a body on them, but we did enough to hold them off and to win.”

Mauch co-led the Titans with 11 points, Charlee Solomon also scored 11 points, and Mya Lempp added another 10 points.

The teams traded a couple of buckets to start the third quarter before the Dragons went on an 8-0 run to bring the lead down to just two late in the quarter. But a basket from #30 put the Titans back ahead by two baskets heading into the fourth quarter. The Titans never gave up the lead through a tight fourth quarter to hold off a gritty Gretna performance.

Aidan Pohlmann led the Dragons with 15 points, and Brooke Rose added 10 more.

The Titans improve to 5-1 on the season, while Gretna falls in its second straight game to 2-3.

Gretna (2-3) 7 6 10 12 – 35

Papillon-LaVista South (5-1) 7 14 6 16 – 43