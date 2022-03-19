GIRLS SOCCER: Twice as nice for DeFini in thrilling overtime win between defending state champions

Defending champions Gretna from Class A and Skutt Catholic from Class B provided a thrilling overtime match on Saturday, with the Dragons emerging as 3-2 victors via a penalty by senior Savannah DeFini.

When DeFini stepped up for what would be the winning goal, she didn't feel any nerves.

"I don't really get nervous," DeFini said. "I love taking PKs, it's kind of my thing. I just took that ball, stared right at the goalie (junior Madie Meyer) and put it where I always put it."

Where she "always put it" was in the bottom right corner of the net, and would prove to be the difference in a tense and physical battle.

The call for DeFini's penalty resulted in jeers from the Skyhawks fans, but DeFini thought a couple of other plays could have resulted in penalties earlier in the game.

"Personally, I think that there should have been two more PKs, but it's how it goes," DeFini said. "You can't control the refs."

