Two former Council Bluffs mayors and difference-makers have been lost during the past 30 days.
Council Bluffs area residents will have two opportunities to view professionally programmed and launched fireworks this holiday weekend.
Using chalk, an Omaha teenager draws the logos of every team in the College World Series on the sidewalk near Charles Schwab Field.
A recent newsletter from the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office set off an occasionally heated dispute between county law enforcement, the …
The STARS scholarship program recently recognized the 2022 scholars who finished their programs.
Police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy’s father later committed suicide.
D. Paul Hartnett, a former member of the Nebraska Legislature and Bellevue school board, passed away on Sunday, June 27, at age 94.
Bill Lehr, a cattle feeder whose family owns the T-Bone Truck Stop, paid $45,000 for the Anthony's steer in an online auction that ended Monday.
Five Cass County residents were arrested on federal drug trafficking charges.
