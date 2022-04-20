Google plans to continue investing in Council Bluffs data center facilities

Google announced plans last week to invest more than $50 million in Iowa in 2022. Nationally, Google plans to invest approximately $9.5 billion in offices and data centers and create at least 12,000 new full-time jobs.

“Google’s offices and data centers provide vital anchors to our local communities and help us contribute to their economies,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said in a press release. “As we embrace more flexibility in how we work, we believe it’s more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees and stronger communities. That’s why we’re planning to invest approximately $9.5 billion in U.S. offices and data centers this year, creating more than 12,000 Google jobs in communities across the country.”

Google has proudly called Iowa home for more than a decade and has invested $5 billion in its data center facilities in Council Bluffs, establishing a long-term commitment to the region and state, the press release stated. To date, the data center has created jobs for over 900 people in a variety of full-time and external supplier roles, including computer technicians, engineers and various food services, maintenance and security roles.

“Google’s new $50 million investment announced today underscores their commitment to our Council Bluffs community,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh in the release. “Building upon the $5 billion already invested in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, this new investment will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout the state.”

Google also released their 2021 Economic Impact Report Wednesday, sharing how the company helped provide $1.45 billion of economic activity for thousands of Iowa businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers last year. More than 187,000 Iowa businesses received requests for directions, phone calls, bookings, reviews and other direct connections to their customers from Google in 2021.

YouTube’s creative ecosystem supported 394,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the U.S. in 2020. YouTube’s creator ambassadors who reside in Iowa include Better Homes and Gardens [youtube.com/user/bhg?app=desktop], Wyse Guide [youtube.com/c/wyseguide?app=desktop] and Tamara Kelly — Moogly [youtube.com/c/mooglyblog?app=desktop].

Rada Cutlery, a business in Waverly, was highlighted in Google’s Economic Impact Report for Iowa in a case study that details how they used digital tools to reach customers (view at economicimpact.google.com/state/ia/). Rada’s sales started within schools, churches and fundraising groups; however, individuals then began purchasing products online. COVID-19 put many of these in-person sales channels on hold, but the company has achieved double-digit growth since the start of the pandemic by pivoting to online fundraising and sales with help from Google Shopping and Google Ads. As its online business grows, Rada Cutlery uses Google Workspace to share product imagery with its resale customers so they all have access to the best marketing resources.

“We’re using a variety of strategies with Google Shopping to grow our business,” said Dan Kielman, vice president of sales and advertising. “Part of what makes Google Shopping work for us is that we have a recognizable brand name and reputation. We’ll be adding new products and amplifying our brand through our websites, social tools and advertising as we continue to grow.”

Google’s data center in Council Bluffs came online in 2009. Since then, Google has established a long-term commitment to the state, investing $5 billion and creating jobs for 900 people in its data center facilities. Google has awarded more than $3 million to local schools and nonprofits in Iowa. About 163,000 Iowa businesses have connected with their customers through Google, and Grow with Google has partnered with 160-plus organizations in the state to train tens of thousands of Iowans on digital skills [grow.google/live-training/], including public libraries, chambers of commerce and more. Google has supported STEM learning for more than 1,000 Iowa students through hands-on learning opportunities like the Anti-Gravity Games and CS First coding events.

Google’s Economic Impact Report (economicimpact.google.com) details the company’s national and local impact in all 50 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. It has been released annually since 2009. In 2021, Google Search, Google Play, Google Cloud, YouTube, and Google advertising tools helped provide $617 billion of economic activity for millions of American businesses, nonprofits, publishers, creators and developers.

