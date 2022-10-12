2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE Governor & Lieutenant Governor Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For Governor & Lt GovernorRepublican: Candidate Profile: Jim Pillen Jim Pillen and Joe Kelly Democratic: Candidate Profile: Carol Blood Carol Blood and Al Davis Libertarian: Candidate Profile: Scott Zimmerman Scott Zimmerman and Jason Blumenthal 0 Comments Tags Governor Jim Pillen Joe Kelly Carol Blood Scott Zimmerman Jason Blumenthal Vote Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story State Races Governor and State Offices