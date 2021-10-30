Graham keeps powering through golf season

Imagine if Thor never used a hammer. Or if Spider-Man never used a web. Or if The Flash walked everywhere.

Those superheroes are difference-makers, and if they never used what makes them special, they would never be considered super.

For Katie Graham, it’s golf clubs.

While the Iowa Western freshman golfer has no ambitions to save the world via a superpower, she does have the standout gift of being able to hit a golf ball farther than any golfer IWCC coach Matt Robinson has had in his time at the school.

Imagine Robinson’s surprise upon Graham’s arrival in Council Bluffs when, more often than not, she was reaching for her 3-wood instead of her driver off the tee.

“Whenever you go down in clubs, the accuracy gets better, of course, but your distance isn’t there like a driver,” Robinson said. “With the driver itself, she was spraying it left and right. There was no consistency on where she was hitting it.