Graham keeps powering through golf season

Imagine if Thor never used a hammer. Or if Spider-Man never used a web. Or if The Flash walked everywhere.
Those superheroes are difference-makers, and if they never used what makes them special, they would never be considered super.
For Katie Graham, it’s golf clubs.
While the Iowa Western freshman golfer has no ambitions to save the world via a superpower, she does have the standout gift of being able to hit a golf ball farther than any golfer IWCC coach Matt Robinson has had in his time at the school.
Imagine Robinson’s surprise upon Graham’s arrival in Council Bluffs when, more often than not, she was reaching for her 3-wood instead of her driver off the tee.
“Whenever you go down in clubs, the accuracy gets better, of course, but your distance isn’t there like a driver,” Robinson said. “With the driver itself, she was spraying it left and right. There was no consistency on where she was hitting it.
“Usually if you have consistency on where someone is hitting it, you can tweak their swing to bring it to the fairway. But there was no starting point for her. It was all over the place. It was just going back to the basics with her, taking her back to her junior golf years, talking about the basics like alignments and positioning, things like that. We just tried to make it easy for her.”
Graham’s work with Robinson is clearly paying dividends. The pair used the fall season to help gain back her confidence. And that included pulling the driver out of her bag whenever the opportunity presented itself, not a club that sacrificed distance.
Robinson said that most of the golfers on the women’s team can consistently hit the ball off the tee around 200 to 225 yards. But when Graham is hitting it as she’s capable, she averages 250 yards off the tee, which is why Robinson wanted to make sure the Ashgill, Scotland, native was in the right frame of mind this fall, especially when she was driving the ball.
“If she doesn’t use the driver, she becomes an average person,” Robinson said. “The driver was her best advantage, and we had to get that club back in her hand. So we worked a lot on that. Our last two fall tournaments, her driver was unbelievable. Straight and very, very long. Building her confidence and getting her out of that negative aspect has been the biggest focus this fall.”
The proof came in late September when Graham carded a fall-season-best 71 at the Nebraska Wesleyan Invite. Graham’s trust in her driver made other elements of her game more successful. She found the fairway with more frequency, meaning shorter shots and more accurate clubs were used on her approach, not shots from the rough with little to no control on her shots to the green.
“It gives more birdie opportunities and more eagle chances when you need it,” Graham said. “It also allows you to go for things because you’re longer off the tee. So you don’t need to hold back. It’s helpful knowing that on a par 4, you can get there with a driver and pitching wedge. It’s good knowing I can use length as an advantage.”
Graham, 17, is a freshman at IWCC, but this is technically her second year of junior college golf after she spent a season at Redlands Community College in El Reno, Oklahoma. She maintained her freshman status following the COVID-19 year, and she arrived in Council Bluffs in search of the confidence that led her to Redlands in the first place.
Graham was looking for a change of scenery, and Robinson was happy to oblige. Through their hard work together, Graham finished the fall season with a 75.2 stroke average. Robinson said that over her last few tournaments that number was even lower as she gained more confidence and clearly found her stride on the golf course.
“Across the board, it’s night and day,” Robinson said. “Her attitude has improved. She’s enjoying playing. She’s enjoying her teammates. She’s smiling. She’s laughing. Even her mom will reach out to me every once in a while and say this is a totally different girl than we picked up last year from college. Her attitude has improved, and her golf game has improved immensely. From where we started to where she wasn’t using the driver in tournaments to now, she’s scoring better, and she’s better around the green as well.”
She’s hoping to continue that great play next week. Graham was selected to represent Scotland at The Spirit International Golf Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas. The tournament runs Nov. 1-7, and Graham will team up with three other Scottish golfers, each playing at the Division I level: Carmen Griffiths from Louisville, Eric McIntosh from Northwestern, and John Paterson from Colorado.
Formed in 1999, The Spirit International is a premiere showcase for amateur golfers. It presents Graham an opportunity to demonstrate her talents on a big stage while she tries to get noticed by a four-year school and, ideally, land a Division I scholarship.
“I’m not really picky; I just need somewhere that can take me to the next stage of my golf career,” Graham said. “I just want to go somewhere that will help me stay motivated and on my goal path for (after) college.”
Robinson is thrilled for not only Graham but also the potential exposure for Iowa Western.
“For her to put this on her resume, and for Iowa Western too -- she’s wearing our gear and carrying our golf bag -- it will help our program,” Robinson said. “Repping your country and your school is a big thing.”
The future is looking bright for Graham. She’s hitting the ball long and straight, and it’s helped with her overall confidence playing the game she loves.