Gretna City Council Digest

At its Nov. 2 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved and adopted a resolution to allow for a four-way stop at the intersection of 192nd Street and Schram Road.

City staff expect the signs to go up sometime next week.

Also at its Nov. 2 meeting, the council:

• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2094, rezoning Gretna Senior Living Lot 4 from an R-2 medium density residential zoning district to a mixed-use commercial and business park zoning district.

• Approved second reading, waived third reading and adopted Ordinance 2097, approving the official zoning map of the City of Gretna for the areas within the new two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction. The council opted to waive the third reading as properties for sale or moving forward with development in the area were essentially in limbo until the zoning was approved. These properties were formally zoned by Sarpy County, recently coming under the City of Gretna’s ETJ after the annexation.

• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2098, amending the master fee ordinance. The changes largely affect construction and sewer connection and aim to slowly begin to align the city’s fees with current cost. Staff said the updated fees are still significantly less than current cost.