Gretna City Council Digest

At its Nov. 2 meeting, the Gretna City Council approved and adopted a resolution to allow for a four-way stop at the intersection of 192nd Street and Schram Road.
City staff expect the signs to go up sometime next week.
Also at its Nov. 2 meeting, the council:
• Approved third reading and adopted Ordinance 2094, rezoning Gretna Senior Living Lot 4 from an R-2 medium density residential zoning district to a mixed-use commercial and business park zoning district.
• Approved second reading, waived third reading and adopted Ordinance 2097, approving the official zoning map of the City of Gretna for the areas within the new two-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction. The council opted to waive the third reading as properties for sale or moving forward with development in the area were essentially in limbo until the zoning was approved. These properties were formally zoned by Sarpy County, recently coming under the City of Gretna’s ETJ after the annexation.
• Introduced and approved first reading of Ordinance 2098, amending the master fee ordinance. The changes largely affect construction and sewer connection and aim to slowly begin to align the city’s fees with current cost. Staff said the updated fees are still significantly less than current cost.
• Approved a time extension and a pay request of $242,442.59 to Vrba Construction Inc. for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3, Part 2 (South.) The time extension includes moving substantial completion to the end of December and ready for final payment to Jan. 28, 2022, due to equipment and material delay in delivery due to the supply chain issues.
• Approved a change order return (savings) of $1,662.51 and final pay request of $36,965 to Compass Utility LLC for work on the Tiburon sub-basin interceptor sewer Phase 3, Part 3 (180th Street.)
• Approved a change order return (savings) of $17,540.77 and final pay request of $66,813.64 to Kersten Construction Inc. for the Highland Pointe section I and II water main.
• Approved a pay request of $134,843.85 to Midwest DCM for work on the Highway 6/31 and Lincoln Road highway improvements.
• Approved a change order return (savings) of $30,236 and final pay request of $15,050.38 to Vrba Construction Inc. for the 192nd Street and Schram Road water main.
• Approved a pay request of $126,875.84 to DLR Group for work on the Gretna Crossing Park project.
• Approved the planning services agreement with Confluene, Inc. for the Gretna Crossings Corridor (The Crossings) Master Plan.
• Approved the following new Gretna Volunteer Fire Department members: Colby Heavican, Nathan Betz, Cole Lewis and Tanner Cappello.
• Approved four Gretna Crossing Park project invoices to JEO Consulting: $47,095.52 for grading, roadway and utilities; $11,338 for Capehart Road improvements; $81,537.44 for baseball/softball fields and passive park amenities; and $6,612.50 for onsite development sewer extensions.
The council then entered executive session to discuss pending litigation.
The next regular council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Gretna City Hall, 204 N. McKenna Ave. The meeting will also be shared via Zoom. For agendas, past meeting minutes and Zoom info, visit gretnane.org.