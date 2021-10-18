Gretna football dominates second half against Lincoln Southeast

Gretna football came in to it’s home game on Oct. 15 against Lincoln Southeast off its first lost of the season to Elkhorn South.
Gretna did not stew in its loss, evidenced by the 42-14 decisive victory against Lincoln Southeast.
The first half was slow going for Gretna standards as the six points on the board for the Dragons were courtesy of kicker Cameron Bothwell.
Bothwell soared his first kick of the night in the first quarter with six minutes and 49 seconds left until the second quarter.
The second field goal was 27 yards and it increased Gretna’s lead 6-0 with seven minutes and 29 seconds left in the second quarter.
The Dragon defense also held its own. Even when Lincoln Southeast attempted a field goal in the second quarter, the kick was blocked.
Gretna quarterback Zane Flores fired off his first touchdown of the night to wide receiver Joe Roll to increase the dragon lead to 13-0 with 18 seconds left in the first half.
Lincoln Southeast would respond with its first score of the night, a touchdown when there less than one second left on the clock.
The score headed into half time was 13-7.
The momentum for Lincoln Southeast was brief and Gretna responded as if it were insulted that the visiting team dared to score on them.
Gretna’s Brayden Chaney would open the third quarter with a 99-yard kickoff return and to increase the lead to 20-13 with more than 11 minutes left in the third.
Flores would once again connect with Roll in the third quarter, this time from 35 yards out, for another Dragon touchdown to increase the lead to 27-7 over Lincoln Southeast.
Flores was not satisfied with just throwing touchdowns passes. He ran for one yard into the end zone to further Gretna’s lead to 34-7.
Gretna scored 21 points in total in the third quarter and held Lincoln Southeast to zero points.
Chaney had another big play in the fourth quarter, intercepting a Lincoln Southeast pass and ran it back to the end zone from 48 yards out to increase Gretna’s lead to 42-7.
Lincoln Southeast did score once more in the fourth, but the game was over and the Lincoln Southeast fans somberly walked out of the stadium.
Gretna Head Coach Mike Kayl said his team just needed to take care of itself at halftime.
“We were having some bad snaps and doing some things offensively, some just not executing. So for us, maybe it woke us up a little bit you know, them scoring and understanding that we can’t let good teams, when we are hurting ourselves, let them stay in the game,” Kayl said.