Gretna football dominates second half against Lincoln Southeast

Gretna’s Brayden Chaney would open the third quarter with a 99-yard kickoff return and to increase the lead to 20-13 with more than 11 minutes left in the third.

Flores would once again connect with Roll in the third quarter, this time from 35 yards out, for another Dragon touchdown to increase the lead to 27-7 over Lincoln Southeast.

Flores was not satisfied with just throwing touchdowns passes. He ran for one yard into the end zone to further Gretna’s lead to 34-7.

Gretna scored 21 points in total in the third quarter and held Lincoln Southeast to zero points.

Chaney had another big play in the fourth quarter, intercepting a Lincoln Southeast pass and ran it back to the end zone from 48 yards out to increase Gretna’s lead to 42-7.

Lincoln Southeast did score once more in the fourth, but the game was over and the Lincoln Southeast fans somberly walked out of the stadium.

Gretna Head Coach Mike Kayl said his team just needed to take care of itself at halftime.

“We were having some bad snaps and doing some things offensively, some just not executing. So for us, maybe it woke us up a little bit you know, them scoring and understanding that we can’t let good teams, when we are hurting ourselves, let them stay in the game,” Kayl said.

