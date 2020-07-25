Hawkeye Ten All-Conference baseball teams

First Team
1 Cooper Neal** Clarinda 10th 3B/P
2 Connor Bruck** Harlan 12th SS/P
3 Kyle Berg** Kuemper 12th C
4 Jonah Pomrenke** Lewis Central 11th OF
5 Easton Dermody** Lewis Central 12th SS/P
6 Bryson Sharon** Lewis Central 12th OF
7 Cy Patterson** St. Albert 11th SS/P
8 Grant Sturm Atlantic 11th SS
9 Michael Shull Clarinda 11th Utility
10 Braiden Heiden Denison-Schleswig 11th 1B/P
11 Jack Mendlik Denison-Schleswig 12th SS/P
12 Michael Mulkerrin Glenwood 12th OF/P
13 Brenden Bartley Harlan 11th C
14 Truman Haukap Kuemper 12th OF
15 Lance Wright St. Albert 12th OF/P
16 Isaac Sherrill St. Albert 11th 1B
Second team
1 Colin Mullenix Atlantic 11th OF
2 Wyatt Schmitt Clarinda 9th P
3 Nathan Gallup Denison-Schleswig 11th C
4 Carter Wessel Denison-Schleswig 11th 2B/P
5 Kayden Anderson Glenwood 8th SS/P
6 Jayme Fritts Glenwood 10th 1B/P
7 Joey Moser Harlan 11th Utility
8 Alex Monson Harlan 10th P
9 Austin Tigges Kuemper 11th P
10 Will Schenkelberg Kuemper 10th Utility
11 Jordan Wardlow Lewis Central 12th OF
12 Colbey Roth Lewis Central 12th 3B
13 Landon Couse Red Oak 9th OF
14 Braden Knight Shenandoah 11th SS
15 Jeff Miller St. Albert 11th P
16 Ryan Genereux St. Albert 12th OF
Honorable Mention
1 Gunner Kirchhoff Atlantic 11th 1B
2 Lane Nelson Atlantic 10th P
3 Nathan Lindsay Clarinda 12th P
4 Gavin Gillam Creston 12th C
5 Luke Latham Creston 12th IF
6 Brayton Chesnut Creston 12th OF
7 Evan Turin Denison-Schleswig 11th P
8 Chad Fisher Glenwood 12th 2B/SS/P
9 Caden Johnson Glenwood 9th Utility
10 Isaiah Ahrenholtz Harlan 11th OF
11 Blake Pottebaum Kuemper 11th 1B
12 Luke Hicks Kuemper 11th 2B
13 Nolan Miller Lewis Central 12th Utility
14 Tyler Huttmann Lewis Central 12th RP
15 Dawson Bond Red Oak 9th SS/P
16 Nick Mather Shenandoah 12th P
17 Brett Klusman St. Albert 11th OF/2B
18 Eric Matthai St. Albert 11th LHP
**denotes unanimous selection
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!