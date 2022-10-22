Hawkeyes fall to Buckeyes, Padilla unsatisfied with performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alex Padilla welcomed the opportunity to compete, but the Iowa quarterback didn’t like the bottom line Saturday.

The junior replaced Spencer Petras under center for the second half of the Hawkeyes’ 54-10 loss at Ohio State but was unable to ignite an offense which has now failed to score a touchdown on its last 27 possessions dating to the final seconds of the fourth quarter of a loss to Michigan three games ago.

Padilla had a hand in turning the ball over on two of Iowa’s first three snaps in the third quarter, adding to the Hawkeyes’ collection of six turnovers in the loss.

The first came on a fumbled exchange on Iowa’s first snap of the half. Two plays, later, Tanner McCallister intercepted his second pass of the day for Ohio State.

“Not the start I was looking for,’’ Padilla said, calling the fumble “unacceptable.’’

Padilla went on to complete 5-of-10 passes as Iowa followed 67 yards of offensive production in the opening half with 91 in the final two quarters while mustering just 158 yards in the game.

He said a “combination of things’’ have led to the Hawkeyes’ recent struggles.

“Everybody’s a little frustrated,’’ Padilla said. “My job is to score touchdowns and we didn’t do that.’’

He said it will be up to coaches to decide who will start at quarterback in next Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game against Northwestern, but doesn’t plan to change his readiness.

“I’ll work hard every day, Spencer does too, and we’ll both be ready to help the team as needed,’’ Padilla said.

Surprise carry: Ohio State didn’t get caught off guard, but Iowa coaches were a little surprised when punter Tory Taylor picked up the ball and ran with it late in the first quarter.

Iowa faced fourth-and-six from its own 30-yard line when Taylor tucked the ball and took off for a four-yard gain.

“There was no fake called. That wasn’t the plan,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The Buckeyes took over the 34 and five plays later added a Noah Ruggles field goal as time expired in the opening quarter.

First pick: Jack Campbell’s interception in the third quarter was his first of the season and the fourth the Iowa linebacker has had in his career.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,’’ Campbell said. “I was hoping it would provide us with a little spark, doing what I could to help out.’’

Passing Marv: Sam LaPorta led Iowa with six catches for 55 yards on Saturday and set a milestone of sorts in the process.

The senior passed Marv Cook as the Hawkeyes’ career leader in receptions by a tight end with his second catch of the day.

LaPorta, the only Iowa receiver to catch more than one pass Saturday, now has 131 catches in his career. That is five more than Cook recorded during his all-American career.

First visit: Freshman Kaleb Johnson finished with 28 rushing yards on 11 carries and averaged 23.6 yards on five kickoff returns in the return to his home state.

“I feel like I’m doing a better job of hitting the holes,’’ Johnson said, adding that special teams coordinator LeVar Woods has been working with him to improve. “That’s making a big difference for me.’’

Saturday’s visit to Ohio Stadium was the first ever for the Hamilton, Ohio, native whose rushing total was topped only by the 31 yards gained by Leshon Williams.

For starters: Iowa’s opponent scored on its first possession of the game for the fourth consecutive game.

Noah Ruggles hit a 46-yard field goal to put Ohio State on the board with 14 minutes, 2 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to complete a four-play drive after Spencer Petras was intercepted on the game’s first snap.

Three of the four opening-drive scores have been field goals, one by Rutgers and one by Illinois in addition to a touchdown run by Michigan.

Status quo: Iowa opened with the same starting five on its offensive line for a second straight week with Mason Richman, Tyler Elsbury, Logan Jones, Reau Stephens and Connor Colby starting from left to right.

Colby did shift inside to a guard spot in the second quarter after struggling on the edge against end Zach Harrison early in the game.

There were several changes in back-up roles Saturday.

Yahya Black, returning from a foot injury, and Aaron Graves lined up with the second team at defensive tackle and Xavier Nwankpa was the back-up to Quinn Schulte at free safety in place of Reggie Bracy.

Musical interlude: Saturday’s halftime show featured the combined work of the Hawkeye Marching Band and the Ohio State Marching Band..

The rare combined performance – a first for Iowa with another Big Ten band and the first for Ohio State since sharing the field with the Purdue All-American Band in 1995 – featured seven songs made popular by Elton John.

The groups combined on six formations during a show which featured Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Crocodile Rock, Tiny Dancer and I’m Still Standing.