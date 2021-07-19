Heartland Christian born from merger of two other schools

Heartland Christian School, on Wright Road off Veterans Memorial Highway, began in 2001, born of the merger of two local Christian schools.

Previously known as Loess Hills Christian School then Victory Christian School, Heartland Christian School started with about 90 students. Teachers and other personnel from the two previous schools converged to create the new staff. Gary Wilson took the director role, while Carolyn Parton was the high school administrator.

Heartland Christian survives on tuition, donations and fundraising. Wilson said in 2016 the school continues to succeed because of a great staff.

“A lot of people have worked hard because they think this is important,” he said. “And I know that’ll continue.”

The preK-12 school is now accredited by Christian Schools International, one of six independent accrediting bodies recognized by the Iowa Department of Education.

Although the school has always been accredited for elementary, in 2019 it achieved that designation for grades 7-12.

Being accredited also means the school is eligible for more grants, and its secondary students are eligible for more assistance with tuition, textbooks and transportation.

