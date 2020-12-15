Heartland Christian drops a pair to East Mills

The East Mills (2-3) girls basketball team ran out in front early and never looked back en route to a 60-21 Corner Conference win over Heartland Christian (1-6).

The Wolverines set a strong tempo early on, as they held the Eagles to just four points in the first quarter while scoring 30 themselves. The Wolverines poured it on further in the second quarter as turnovers and transition buckets assisted East Mills to a 52-8 lead at the half.

“We got into a huge hole early,” HC coach John Stile said ”I was proud of how the girls fought back in the second half, they didn’t quit. We continued to try to run the offense and play good defense.”

Sophomore Miah Urban led the Wolverines with 15 points and sophomore Emily Williams followed with 14 points.

The Eagles had better offensive success in the second quarter however, as they outscored the Wolverines in the second half, Stiles hopes that some of the second half success will carry over as the season continues.

Senior Sarah Stile had 12 points for the Eagles and senior Savannah Horan added five more.