Helping communities prosper by doing more -- with their money, for each other

TS Bank's roots are firmly planted in the Loess Hills.

The bank, headquartered in Treynor with eight locations in central and southwest Iowa, will celebrate the centennial of its banking charter next year. TS Bank anticipates several big announcements in the coming months, but now it's celebrating being named the No. 1 bank by Nonpareil readers in the 2022 Reader's Choice awards.

"We believe TS Bank exists to ignite long-term client and community prosperity by helping people do more with their money," said Kelsey Stupfell, director of public relations. "We are honored to be named among the Nonpareil Reader’s Choice awards and want to express a huge thank you to those who voted for all of the businesses who have been recognized."

TS Bank decided several years ago to reinvest 10% of its net income back into the communities it serves.

"We do this through our financial literacy efforts, educational events and by supporting other organizations and nonprofits," Stupfell said. "I know the harder we work, the more we are able to give back as a company to our community. Knowing that we are working toward something bigger than ourselves really makes our efforts worthwhile."

Since 2007, the bank has granted nearly $5 million to community efforts.

The bank's culture -- originally established by Mick and Judy Guttau over the past 40 years -- is thriving, she said.

"We encourage others to live generously and pay it forward," Stupfell said. "We’ve seen tremendous growth and consider ourselves 'more than a bank.' We now not only offer personal and business banking and lending but also tax services, generational wealth planning, investing and more."

Stupfell said the recognition by Nonpareil readers stems from TS Bank's hard-working employees, who work with "dedicated community members and amazing clients." She offered congratulations to other Reader's Choice recipients as well.

"Congratulations to all of the 2022 recipients -- we know that a community is only as strong as its small businesses!" she said. "We truly love southwest Iowa."

Everyone at TS Bank is proud to work for an employer that plays a role in their shared success -- whether that's through financial services or the bank's giving initiatives. That's especially true in the area's rural communities.

"TS Bank’s roots run deep in this amazing Loess Hills soil and beyond, as agriculture has been a part of our story from the very beginning," she said. "We believe in the power of small towns and love seeing first-hand each community harness their local strength for positive change."