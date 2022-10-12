Voter ID Constitutional Amendment Initiative 432
Vote either FOR or AGAINST.
A vote "FOR" will amend the Nebraska Constitution to require that, before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature.
A vote "AGAINST" means the Nebraska Constitution will not be amended in this manner.
Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to require that, before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature?
People are also reading…