2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE

Initiative 432

Voter ID Constitutional Amendment Initiative 432

Vote either FOR or AGAINST.

A vote "FOR" will amend the Nebraska Constitution to require that, before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature. 

A vote "AGAINST" means the Nebraska Constitution will not be amended in this manner. 

Shall the Nebraska Constitution be amended to require that, before casting a ballot in any election, a qualified voter shall present valid photographic identification in a manner specified by the Legislature? 

Read a pamphlet from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

