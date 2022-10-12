 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE

Initiative 433

  • 0

Minimum Wage Increase Initiative 433

Vote either FOR or AGAINST.

A vote "FOR" will amend the Nebraska statute establishing a minimum wage for employees to increase the state minimum wage from nine dollars ($9.00) per hour to ten dollars and fifty cents ($10.50) per hour on January 1, 2023, to twelve dollars ($12.00) per hour on January 1, 2024, to thirteen dollars and fifty cents ($13.50) per hour on January 1, 2025, and to fifteen dollars ($15.00) per hour on January 1, 2026, to be adjusted annually thereafter to account for increases in the cost of living. 

A vote "AGAINST" means the Nebraska statute establishing a minimum wage for employees will not be amended in such manner. 

Shall the Nebraska statute establishing a minimum wage for employees be amended to increase the state minimum wage from nine dollars ($9.00) per hour to ten dollars and fifty cents ($10.50) per hour on January 1, 2023, to twelve dollars ($12.00) per hour on January 1, 2024, to thirteen dollars and fifty cents ($13.50) per hour on January 1, 2025, and to fifteen dollars ($15.00) per hour on January 1, 2026, to be adjusted annually thereafter to account for increases in the cost of living? 

People are also reading…

Read a pamphlet from the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert