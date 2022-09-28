 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 28

Featured stories from Nebraska Examiner:

Ground by Gretna outlets mall to turn into sprawling industrial park

Medical marijuana initiative official voices ‘disgust’ at late review of its signatures

PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library holds Big Truck Day
PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library holds Big Truck Day

Public asked to give input on signs at Gretna Crossing Park
Public asked to give input on signs at Gretna Crossing Park

  • Scott Stewart
The Gretna community is invited to provide input and learn about the Gretna Crossing Park project during an open house Thursday, Oct. 6, from …

Gretna teachers receives Rookie of the Year Award
Gretna teachers receives Rookie of the Year Award

  • Hailey Stolze
Simon Wiedel, a third grade teacher for Squire John Thomas Elementary, thought he was going to a basic bootcamp that would teach students abou…

Countywide property tax hearing draws large crowd
Countywide property tax hearing draws large crowd

  • Adam Branting
A new countywide hearing on property taxes drew a crowd Thursday evening.

REI now open at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna
REI now open at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna

  • Dan Crisler Omaha World-Herald
Outdoor retailer REI opened its doors Friday morning at Gretna’s Nebraska Crossing. The 22,000-square-foot store's opening weekend will include three days of festivities.

WRITE TO US: Here's how to submit a letter to the editor
WRITE TO US: Here's how to submit a letter to the editor

Submit a letter to editor

Papio NRD property tax levy drops 2.6%
Papio NRD property tax levy drops 2.6%

  • Scott Stewart
The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District Board of Directors voted decrease in the district's property tax levy earlier this month.

FOOTBALL: Dragons score early and often in desolation of Chieftains
FOOTBALL: Dragons score early and often in desolation of Chieftains

  • Peter Burtnett
Gretna scored early and often in a 63-9 desolation of Bellevue East on Friday, Sept. 23.

SOFTBALL: Gretna remains undefeated with top 10 wins over Papio, Elkhorn South
SOFTBALL: Gretna remains undefeated with top 10 wins over Papio, Elkhorn South

  • Peter Burtnett
No. 1 Gretna hosted a triangular on Saturday, Sept. 24, winning both games against Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South.

CROSS COUNTRY: Dragons girls finish 5th at Creighton Prep invite
CROSS COUNTRY: Dragons girls finish 5th at Creighton Prep invite

  • Peter Burtnett
Two top-four finishes in the girls’ A race at the Creighton Prep Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 21, led to a top-five team finish, while the…

PHOTOS: Gretna Lions Club offers free paper shredding to community
PHOTOS: Gretna Lions Club offers free paper shredding to community

PHOTO: Gretna Middle School competes at AppleJack Parade
PHOTO: Gretna Middle School competes at AppleJack Parade

Gretna Legion's Bratoberfest collects funds, glasses for veterans
Gretna Legion's Bratoberfest collects funds, glasses for veterans

The Gretna American Legion Post 216 will hold Bratoberfest on Friday, Oct. 14.

 

