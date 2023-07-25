DES MOINES — Newly created restrictions on abortions currently blocked by a district court judge should be allowed to go into effect, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' administration is arguing to the Iowa Supreme Court, according to court documents.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, arguing on behalf of Reynolds, in the court filing dated Friday argues the Iowa Supreme Court should determine that a lower legal standard of review is appropriate for abortion restrictions in the wake of 2022 rulings by the Iowa and U.S. Supreme Courts.

And with that lower legal standard, the new abortion restrictions passed by Republican state lawmakers during a special legislative session and signed into law by Reynolds earlier this month should be allowed to go into effect, Bird argues.

The new abortion restrictions have been blocked since Monday, July 17, by a district court injunction. So, for the time being, abortion remains legal in Iowa until the 20th week of pregnancy.

"That ruling impedes the State's substantial rights to enforce duly enacted legislation and to protect unborn life. And it was based on an error of law. It deserves appellate review now," Bird said in the court filing.

Separate rulings by the Iowa Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 effectively erased legal protections for abortion access up to roughly 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The new state law prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected.

Supporters of the restrictions say that is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy, which often is before an individual is aware they are pregnant. Advocates for abortion access say such a prohibition would ban 96 percent of abortions that are currently legal.

In a previous legal challenge to similar abortion restrictions after those momentous 2022 rulings, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled only on a procedural question, not on the constitutionality of the law itself or which legal standard of review should be applied.

Reynolds and Bird are asking the Iowa Supreme Court to now determine that new legal standard.

They are arguing that the previous legal standard of "undue burden," used before those 2022 rulings, should no longer apply, and that now a lower legal standard of "rational basis" should apply.

Reynolds and Bird then argue that under "rational basis," the new abortion restrictions should be determined constitutional and that the lower court's blockage of the law should be removed.