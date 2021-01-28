Iowa ‘school choice’ bills moving quickly

“The public should have time to weigh in on these important changes in policy affecting public education in our state,” Jochum said in an interview. “Obviously, the faster they move it, the less chance there is for push back from the public that’s not happy with this kind of a change because it will take about $54 million and shift it from public education to private.” She questioned making such a move when schools are facing additional expenses in dealing with COVID-19.

Reynolds has said she is championing the bill because it “will help every child receive a quality education regardless of income and no matter their ZIP code. It has the potential to raise the quality for all schools, public and private.”

The governor’s staff estimates the bill initially would cost up to $3 million, even though about 10,000 students attending 34 public schools that are receiving support under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act would qualify for the scholarship fund.

Democrats are pushing for a fiscal note from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to fully understand the budget implications.

“The numbers don’t add up,” said Jochum.