Jan. 11 Face of the Day:

The explosion that killed a Council Bluffs man Tuesday was possibly caused when the man attempted to cut into a compressed natural gas tank th…
Restoration of the historic Cohen Building at the corner of Scott Street and West Broadway is nearing completion and will likely be wrapped up…
Maloney’s Irish Pub has been a well known staple of Omaha’s bar scene since it opened in 2008, and when former owner Wendy Maloney saw that a …
Council Bluffs’ New Year’s baby for 2023 was just what the family needed: a boy.
Council Bluffs Police say the deceased is an adult male, but have not confirmed his identity.
Martin Desomma, 56, was killed in an explosion in his garage Tuesday, the Council Bluffs Fire Department announced Thursday.
Council Bluffs has produced some incredible athletes, but perhaps none as explosively popular as Max Duggan.
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government.
Believed to have originally been a private family burial ground, Green Valley Cemetery is nestled in the northern edge of St. Joseph Cemetery,…
The shooting death of a 19-year-old Nebraska man in Council Bluffs is being investigated as a homicide.