Jan. 12 Face of the Day: Abbie Perkins

Abbie Perkins is new to the Council Bluffs Public Library, but it's quickly becoming one her favorite places to hang out.

Perkins, 2, lives in Council Bluffs, and she was seen having a fun morning with her aunt, Kris Underwood of Missouri Valley, at the library on Wednesday. Motion Works Dance hosted its monthly creative movement class with the library's Youth Services Department, and Perkins was dancing, hopping around and moving to the beat of some fun children's tunes. Youth Services Manager Anna Hartmann read the group "We Want Snow: A Wintry Chant" by author Jamie A. Swenson to let them wind down before getting into the grand finale: bouncing snowflake-shaped balls around on a play parachute to recreate a snowy day.

After the class, Perkins and her aunt headed to the Youth Services Department to read books, play with a doll house castle and socialize with other kids. Underwood said she's a social little lady and has enjoyed interacting with others. She also said she used to take her daughter, Shelby, to the library when she was a kid so it's nice to continue the tradition with her niece. Perkins has only just started coming to the library, but her aunt and grandma plan on taking her there two to three times a week.

When she's not enjoying the library, Perkins is known to be a lover of the outdoors, no matter what the weather. She said it's been nice having such unseasonably-warm weather in recent weeks, and she's been taking advantage of it. Her aunt said they like to hop around and check out the various playgrounds spread out across Council Bluffs, as well.

Perkins is looking forward to having fun and learning at the library in 2023.