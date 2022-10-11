 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE

Judicial Retention

  • 0

“Shall this Judge be retained in office?” Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court [6 Year Term] Michael G. Heavican Judge of the Nebraska Supreme Court District 3 [6 Year Term] William Cassel Judge of the Nebraska Supreme Court District 4 [6 Year Term] Jonathan Papik Judge of the Court of Appeals District 3 [6 Year Term] Francie Riedmann Weis Judge of the Nebraska Workers’ Compensation Court [Statewide - 6 Year Term] Daniel R. Fridrich

James R.Coe

John R. Hoffert Judge of the District Court District 2 [6 Year Term] Nathan B.Cox Judge of the County Court District 2 [6 Year Term] David J. Partsch

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert