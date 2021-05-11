JULIAN
Hi I'm Julian. People might describe me as bashful or maybe a little sensitive to my surroundings. This just means... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Local contractor sues City of Council Bluffs, mayor for gender discrimination; Lawsuit refers to harassment charge filed against city building official
- Updated
A Council Bluffs entrepreneur and contractor has filed a lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and Mayor Matt Walsh alleging gender discr…
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — Cheyenne County, Nebraska, authorities are awaiting results of accident reconstruction in a crash that killed a Sidney, Ne…
A group of residents fighting the removal of Baughn Street, have filed a lawsuit in an effort to keep the street open.
Local contractor sues City of Council Bluffs, mayor for gender discrimination; Lawsuit refers to harassment charge filed against city building official
- Updated
A Council Bluffs entrepreneur and contractor has filed a lawsuit against the City of Council Bluffs and Mayor Matt Walsh alleging gender discr…
- Updated
The April 22 Council Bluffs Girls Track Invitational proved to be equal parts fulfilling and historical for Glenwood.
- Updated
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
Bud Leroy Christensen, 67, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 1983 slaying of Firozeh Dehghanpour, a UNO student from Iran.
On a beautiful evening for soccer, a couple of Iowa’s best girls soccer teams went at it Friday night at Titan Stadium, Class 3A No. 7 Abraham…
- Updated
The woman, in her 80s, lived in the Two Rivers Health District based in Kearney and had underlying health conditions.
To say that being a nurse is in Trish Jones’ blood is both accurate and an understatement. Her family’s nursing legacy extends to her mother, …