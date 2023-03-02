PLATTSMOUTH – Keep Cass County Beautiful hopes this idea won’t go up in smoke.

It’s about saving cigarette butts for recycling and not trashed.

The environmentally-friendly organization also wants the public to begin saving soft plastics, such as packaging materials, plastic bags, bread bags, those types of plastics, said Dana Stahl, its executive director.

“We are beginning to work with a program that recycles cigarette butts and plastic films in which it will provide free park benches to public areas and schools in Cass County,” she said. “KCCB would really like to get these two programs up and going in the community and have a drop-off site for cigarette butts, and hopefully partner with local schools to collect the plastic films so they can get a free park bench or even one for a park in Cass County. We can get up to two free park benches per year.”

When people get involved in outdoor cleanup projects, especially with the warmer weather coming, KCCB encourages them to take along a bucket or bag to keep cigarette butts separate, Stahl said.

KCCB celebrated its 10th anniversary last fall, and while much was accomplished in 2022, more recycling projects are planned for this year, according to Stahl.

“We are working with Scatter Joy Acres, the new animal sanctuary in Murray to hopefully begin a composting program which will save thousands of pounds of landfill waste each year and providing consulting to help them reduce waste in a variety of other ways,” she said.

More public presentations about recycling are planned, said Stahl, who gave a talk last Tuesday at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

“We will be hosting several glass and foam collection events this year, in addition to our pumpkin and holiday lights collection events to increase recycling and give residents options for disposing of waste,” she said.

To celebrate Earth Day, KCCB will be holding three different events in April, she said.

One of them will be a clothing swap on April 15th at Conestoga Elementary School.

“Jenn Jorgensen has been holding small-scale clothing giveaways for years at Murray Presbyterian Church, so we're partnering with her and the school to hopefully make this a much bigger event this year in honor of Earth day,” Stahl said. “All items will be free and we hope to have a bake sale there, as well. We will accept donations from April 4th through the 14th at Conestoga from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30p.m. There will be a drop-off.”

KCCB will hold its first electronics event of the year in Weeping Water on April 22nd, Earth Day, which will include recycling of glass and EPS foam (large block foam that can break), she said.

“We will also host a glass and EPS foam collection in Plattsmouth on April 29th from 9 a.m. to noon. This event is made possible by a grant from the Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund.”

It should be a busy year for KCCB, just as it was in 2022, according to Stahl.

“We hosted four electronic recycling events and collected several thousand pounds of e-waste. We have found e-waste on our litter cleanups, as well, and removed it and taken to be recycled.”

KCCB assisted with a household hazardous waste event last spring that attracted around 70 people, she said.

“There were 30 litter cleanups in which we collected 1,885 pounds of trash, 80 percent of which was recycled, as well as 49 miles of roads,” Stahl said. “We logged 1,684.5 hours of volunteer work beautifying Cass County through planting tree, flowers, cleaning up roadways, educating our youth and sewing reusable bags”

KCCB educated many elementary students, as well as after-school programs.

“We recycled over 1,500 pounds at the county fair, and this year we are increasing it by adding composting and providing compostable dishware to food booths,” Stahl said.

KCCB provided compostable cups at holiday events that prevented 1,600 foam cups from being landfilled, she added.

“And, we started a compost program in which we collect food waste and compostables at events in the community.”

KCCB added a sustainability program in which it can provide reusable dinnerware to all residents in the county to use at their events. This program has already reduced hundreds of disposable cups, plates and silverware from entering the landfill, Stahl said.

“Most importantly, we are growing and have hired an assistant, Matt Brandenburg, to help with recycling, litter cleanups and other events,” she said.