Kidspeak: Fourth grade at Harvest Hills

This week, we asked fourth graders at Harvest Hills Elementary School, “How can you make the world a better place?” Here is a sample of what they said:

By cleaning trash and helping others. Also, to do community service. Zack Miller
I would get a bunch of people together and give food to homeless people and work to clean out the ocean so sea animals can live a safe life. Molly Tangen
We should stop polluting. We should stop killing endangered animals. Ethan Cox
By helping people in need, like help crossing the street. Being kind, that’s what we can do. Jacob Hergott
By stopping littering and recycling more. Lillian Stockton
By helping the homeless get all they need for all four seasons. Macie Allan
Picking up trash; say kinder words. Tristan Tippery
Take a look at yourself and make a change. Josiah Bothwell
By being kind to others. I can also help by picking up trash when I see it. Ava Fleming
