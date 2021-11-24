 Skip to main content
Kidspeak: Fourth grade at Thomas Elementary
This week, we asked fourth graders at Thomas Elementary School, “What are you thankful for this year? Why?” Here a sample of what they said:

My family because they take care of me since I was a toddler, so I don’t take them for granted. I love them so much — my mom, dad, sister, dogs, rabbit and turtle. Nicki (Dominick) Lopez
My school, my family, my friends and what I have in my life. I’m thankful for those things because school teaches me, my family cares and loves me, and what I have entertains me. Liam Kocourek
My parents because they’re always there for me weather I’m sick, sad, having a bad day. They’re always cooking dinner and helping us study. Jacie Evans
The veterans in the war because without the veterans we wouldn’t be here. Gracelynn Westover
Veterans so we can live in peace and freedom. Austin Hoffman
My friends because they help me with my stuff and I help them with their stuff. Benny Drummond
I’m thankful for my family because I love them. Hunter Molina
My dog; her name is Kora. She’s an American bulldog. She makes me happy and without her, I don’t know what I’ll do. Zoey McConahay
My mom and dad. They are the best. They read to me and take care of me and they got me my first friend, Tugs my dog. Scarlet McCord
