Kidspeak: Second grade at Aspen Creek Elementary
This week, we asked second graders at Aspen Creek Elementary School, “What’s the hardest thing about being a kid?” Here a sample of what they said:

I think being a kid is fun. We get to play with our friends! We also get to have popsicles. It is not hard at all! Noah Bennett
Cleaning my room and going to bed early. Ella Raess
Being a kid is not hard at all. You can catch toads. It is fun. Ben Ashmore
When my dad steals my Pokemon. Kellen McKay
Having my brothers annoy me and losing competitions at gymnastics. But being a kid is fun, too. Alyssa Baratta
When my parents beg me to do all of the million chores at my house. It’s so boring. Eliana Bachman
Taking care of yourself! I am tired of it. Edwin Rhoden
I clean my room and it is hard to do math. Norra Hodge
I DON’T GET WHAT I WANT. (All capitalized so they know I’m yelling it.) Graham Moyer
