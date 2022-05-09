Kloewer always willing to put in extra work to help her team

Ashley Kloewer saw two sides of the dynamic of care growing up, which helped lead her into the health care field.

When she was young, her grandfather battled illness. And her mom worked in hospice care.

“Seeing her take care of people, seeing the people who cared for my grandpa,” Kloewer said of her inspiration. “Having that rewarding profession. Having a meaningful career, knowing you’re taking care of people.”

Kloewer works in outpatient surgery endoscopy at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, where she is the charge nurse in the department. Endoscopy involves gastronomical work, including colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, throat and stomach work and more.

“A lot of the guts and goop,” she said with a chuckle. “Most people think it’s disgusting.”

But the work allowed her to come to Jennie Ed, putting her closer to home, and the department takes care of patients throughout the entire process. Kloewer had previously been in surgery at the Methodist main campus on 84th and Dodge Streets in Omaha.

“I feel like with nursing, there are so many career paths. In nursing school I liked ‘em all equally. Med-surge is hard, it wears on you after a while,” she said, noting a lot of coworkers migrated over to the GI lab at Jennie Ed. “I wanted to make a move closer to home. It’s kind of nice. We do all of it, get them ready and take care of them after procedures. We can really educate the patient.”

Kloewer is a native of Panama in Shelby County and now lives just to the south in Portsmouth with her fiancé Cale. She’s graduated from Nebraska Methodist College nursing school, and has her Bachelor of Science in nursing and certified medical surgical registered nurse (CMSRN). Out of nursing school she landed at the Omaha Methodist location in 2017, working there for three years before making the move to Jennie Ed.

“I think the teamwork we have in outpatient surgery and endoscopy is great. The bond we have,” she said. “We work well together as a team to get the job done, make sure our patients are cared for in the right way. I think that’s really rewarding.

“I feel like no matter how challenging the day can be, it’s rewarding to know you had an impact. Just knowing you’re changing lives, that makes you come back every day.”

As vaccines have helped the world (and hospitals) return to some semblance of normal, Kloewer said it’s been nice to have a steady workflow — which also means people are healthier, getting in for needed procedures to help prevent future problems.

In nominating Kloewer to be honored for her nursing work, colleague Cassi Reed said, “Ashley is a go-getter, with compassion for her coworkers and patients.”

“She is a great leader, teacher, and friend to all. She works hard, always coming in extra,” Reed said. “She responds to emergencies with expertise and calmness.”

Kloewer said she felt humbled to be recognized for the honor. Her father Dean runs Panama Transfer, while mother Colleen, as mentioned, worked in hospice care.

“I say I get my work ethic from Dad, heart from Mom. Being at work is where I like to be. I like to help. I don’t want my coworkers to struggle if we’re short,” she said. “I’m glad that people see that, that was nice.”

She added with a smirk, “I’m glad they think I have calmness. Because sometimes I don’t know if I’m that calm.”

She credited her colleagues for teachings her “so much.”

“I couldn’t do it without them, past and present,” Kloewer said.