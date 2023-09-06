A La Vista glass company is pursuing a big investment in the community.

“We’re almost doubling in size, doubling in investment,” said Ben Alba, owner of Elite Glass Services. “It’s real good for the community.”

His company is building a 28,000-square-foot facility at 108th Street and Giles Road, not far from its current 15,000-square-foot site at 108th and Chandler.

“It’s an expansion, for sure,” Alba said.

Construction has started on the new site with completion date set for next spring, he said.

Also located there will be Elite Glazing Services, of which Alba is co-owner with Scott Wiebelhaus.

Elite Glass Services focuses on indoor residential projects like mirrors, shower doors, glass handrails, etc.

Elite Glazing Services is geared toward the needs of commercial projects.

“We do a lot of school projects,” Alba said.

The new location will also include a showroom/retail area, he added.

Area growth, especially in new housing, has caused the need for more room, he said.

“We’ve grown out of our space,” Alba said.

The increased demand calls for more employees, also.

“We’ll be hiring 10 more people,” he said. “We currently employ 30 people.”